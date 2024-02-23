MEA Advises Nationals to Avoid Ukraine Conflict Zone

India stated on Friday that it was coordinating with Moscow to expedite the repatriation of Indian nationals employed as support personnel for the Russian Army. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, made these remarks, advising Indian citizens to refrain from traveling to the conflict area in Ukraine. We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army, Jaiswal said.

He said the Indian embassy in Moscow has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge. We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict, he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also pointed out the issue and urged the Centre to speak with the Russian Government and bring back the youths.