Media plays crucial role in disseminating welfare schemes: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday praised the media and said that it plays a crucial role in disseminating the government's policies, programmes and welfare schemes among the public.

CM Sukhu was presiding over an event organised by a radio network on Monday. He also presented awards to various individuals who have made notable contributions in their respective fields.

Among the awardees were actresses Rubina Dilaik, Anshu and Kartik Bathla, Uddham Singh Thakur, singer Mohan Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Malhotra, Mamta and Vishal Gupta, Dr Dinesh Bedi, Prem Rana, Dr P.N. Hrishikesha, Himanshu Sood, Manuj Shardia, Rajesh Puri, Pious, Ankit Aggarwal, Mukesh Bhaskar, Bhagwan Singh Gill and Dr Neeraj Sharma.

The Chief Minister commended the radio network for honouring entrepreneurs of the State and said that many people of Himachal Pradesh have globally earned their names in various fields including the film industry as well.

He said that the media plays a crucial role in disseminating government's policies, programmes and welfare schemes among the public.

The Chief Minister also briefed about several schemes of the State Government and requested the radio network to disseminate the same through its various programmes.

CM Sukhu said that to achieve green initiatives and reduce carbon emissions the government was actively promoting e-vehicles and mulls to transition the HRTC fleet to e-buses over the next three years.

He reiterated that a 50 per cent subsidy was being given to private operators on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis to encourage e-vehicle.

Apart from this, the state government provides 40 per cent financial assistance for solar power projects ranging from 250 KW to 2 MW capacity, he added.

Highlighting the importance of the tourism sector, the Chief Minister said that special focus was being laid on the development of tourism besides promoting Kangra as the 'Tourism Capital' of the State. In order to promote adventure tourism in water bodies across the State, the necessary infrastructure is being strengthened.

He said that the State Government had allocated Rs. 100 crore to ease congestion on the Circular Road in Shimla.

He said that the State had adopted 6000 orphans as 'Children of the State', and extensive reforms were being introduced in the field of education as well.

Meritorious students are being offered loans for pursuing higher education at a nominal interest rate of one per cent, he added.

Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, R.S. Bali, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Ashish Butail, MLAs, Harish Janartha and Sudarshan Babloo, Former MLA Satpal Raizada and other dignitaries were present on the occasion amongst others.

