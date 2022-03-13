Medical and veterinary camp organised in Assam's remote regions

With the aim of reaching out to maximum individuals in Assam's remote regions, a medical and veterinary camp was organised in collaboration with the District Health Department in the Darrang district, the officials said.

According to the Defence PRO, Guwahati in its statement said, a unit of the Red Horns Division organized a medical and veterinary aid camp as part of "Operation Sadbhavana" in Ganda Pukhuri village in Darrang district on Saturday.

The camp was able to bring to the local community essential medical treatment and medicines which would otherwise be accessible only in the major towns of the area, the release said.

The event was organised following all COVID-19 guidelines.

The efforts received a positive response from the locals and medical aid was provided to 1,072 individuals and 6,94 animals/cattle from the locality, the PRO said in a statement.

