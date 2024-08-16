Medical fraternity holds protests across Telangana seeking justice for Kolkata victim

Hyderabad, Aug 16 Doctors and other staff at various government-run hospitals in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana staged protests on Friday against the recent rape and murder of a female medical student at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

For the third day, junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad continued their protest, boycotting out-patient services.

The protesters sat at the main gate of the hospital, raising slogans condemning the incident and demanding the death penalty for the guilty.

Junior doctors at Osmania Hospital also continued their protest. They took out a rally from Osmania Medical College to Osmania Hospital.

Doctors at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) boycotted out-patient services and staged a protest on NIMS premises, demanding justice for the victim's family and the harshest punishment for the guilty.

Holding banners, placards and wearing black badges, doctors and other medical and para-medical staff demanded that the healthcare professionals be provided protection while on duty.

Doctors said a Central Protection Act should be passed to ensure protection for healthcare professionals.

Voicing concern over the lack of security for those providing medical services, they said political parties and leaders react after some incident and then forget everything.

The protesters demanded that a bill should be drafted immediately to enact legislation for providing protection to doctors and other staff at all hospitals.

Doctors said they would be able to save the lives of patients only if they had the protection.

Doctors and medical students of ESI Medical College Hospital at Sanathnagar took out a rally and staged 'rasta roko'.

The protesters demanded the death penalty for the guilty. They were raising slogans 'we want justice'.

About 1,000 doctors and students participated in the protest.

In Warangal, students of Kakatiya Medical College staged a protest in front of the office of the district Collector, demanding justice for the victims.

Raising slogans, they squatted on the road in front of the Collector's office.

Protests were also held by doctors and medicos in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Khammam, Jangaon and other towns.

