Medical staff performed fetal sex examination in car, got arrested

A team of Indapur Sub-District Hospital Medical Superintendent with the help of police has succeeded in taking action against a team of five persons including two doctors, a lab technician, a woman, and a driver for illegally examining the fetus of a pregnant woman in a four-wheeler. Medical Superintendent of Indapur Sub-District Hospital Dr. Santosh Marutirao Khamkar has lodged a complaint against the accused in the Indapur court under the PCPNDT Act, Indapur police said.

Pravin Popatrao Deshmukh (age 32) Lab Technician, and Toushif Ahmed Sheikh (age 30), driver of the vehicle, are both residents of Rajale, Tal. Phaltan, Dist. Satara, Dr. Sushant Hanumant More (Doctor), Dr. Hanumant Dnyaneshwar More (Doctor), and Smt. Kamal Hanumant More (Housewife) are all accused in the case.

According to the complaint, Baleno car No. MH11, C.G. The medical team had received a tip-off that some people were illegally examining the fetuses of women and conducting sex examinations in the 8016 vehicles. In that connection, the plaintiff, with the help of a team of Indapur Assistant Inspector of Police Nagnath Patil, searched for the suspect Baleno's car and found the vehicle parked near Bhandgaon Road in Mauje Survad. The vehicle was raided by the plaintiff and the police team and two pregnant women were found in the vehicle.

While the plaintiff and the police team searched the Baleno vehicle, they found a sex testing machine, two mobile phones, and other medical equipment in the vehicle. After confiscating the material before the tribunal, the two ISMs in the vehicle were interrogated and they mentioned the names of three more accomplices.