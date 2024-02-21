Meerut Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Kashi; Watch Video
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 21, 2024 05:36 PM2024-02-21T17:36:57+5:302024-02-21T17:37:08+5:30
A fire broke out earlier today (February 21) at a chemical factory located in the village of Kashi within the Partarpur police station area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and are currently battling the blaze to bring it under control.
Visuals From the Spot:
#WATCH | Meerut, UP: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in village Kashi under Partarpur police station area. Fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/UrWY1P2zwm— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2024