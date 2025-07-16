Meerut: Holiday in Schools and Colleges Till July 23 Due to Kanwar Yatra and Shivratri

In view of the 'Shivratri' of Saavan month and the movement of Kanwaries during ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the district administration of Meerut have declared holidays for schools and colleges until July 23, according official released issued on Tuesday.

The order issued by District Magistrate VK Singh pertains to all primary, upper primary and secondary schools, CBSE/ICSE-affiliated schools, madrasas, degree colleges, and technical institutes.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 11 and concluded on Shivratri, July 23. In this regard, the district administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any institution found violating the closure order.

In view of the 'Shivratri' of Saavan month and the movement of Kanwar Yatra devotees, all the schools and colleges in the district will be closed from July 16 to July 23: DM Meerut pic.twitter.com/xFvN18hhWn — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2025

District inspector of schools (DIOS) Rajesh Kumar said that notices were sent to all educational institutions, including those affiliated with UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE. “Strict action will be taken against any school found operating during this period,” Kumar warned.

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate also ordered the closure of schools and colleges, including government and private, from July 16 to 23. Bareilly DM Avinash Singh also declared a holiday in schools on all four Mondays of the Sawan month and said all secondary, basic education, CBSE, ICSE, and other board schools; colleges, ITIs, and institutions within a 5-km radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road; and technical and vocational educational institutions will remain shut during this period.