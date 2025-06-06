Meerut Horror: Relatives Beheaded 17-Year-Old Girl After Mother Kills Her Over Phone Call With Male Friend

In a shocking and gruesome incident, a 17-year-old girl, Aastha alias Tanishka, a Class 12 student from Dadri village in Daurala, was allegedly murdered by her own family over a dispute related to a phone conversation with a male friend. According to police reports, Aastha was speaking to her friend on the phone around 1 PM on Wednesday when her mother, Rakesh Devi, snatched the phone from her. The incident led to a physical altercation between the mother and daughter, during which Rakesh Devi allegedly strangled her daughter to death in a fit of rage.

Body Disposal and Beheading

After committing the murder, Rakesh Devi informed her brothers, who rushed to the scene from Mahrauli. Together — including Aastha’s maternal uncles and cousin — they allegedly devised a plan to dispose of the body. The girl's head was severed using a sharp weapon. The torso was dumped in the Bahadurpur Rajbaha canal in Partapur, while the severed head was thrown into the Jani Gang canal.

Investigation Unfolds

The incident came to light after a piece of paper with a mobile number was found in the pocket of Aastha’s salwar. The number belonged to her friend, who confirmed her identity upon seeing the torso. This crucial clue helped police trace the girl’s identity, which otherwise may have remained unknown due to the missing head. SSP Dr. Vipin Tada confirmed the details, revealing that cousin Manjeet alias Monu, now in custody, led investigators to key evidence. Despite a continued search late into Thursday night, the girl’s severed head has not yet been recovered.

Family Members Detained

Police have detained Aastha’s mother, her two younger brothers, two maternal uncles, and cousin Monu for questioning. Authorities are also searching for another cousin, Gaurav, who is suspected to be involved and may hold more critical information. The father, Ramesh Kumar, a CRPF jawan posted in Chhattisgarh, was unaware of the incident. Police have obtained the call detail records (CDRs) of his phone as part of the investigation.

Attempt to Fake Disappearance

In a disturbing twist, the girl’s mother had reportedly staged a fake missing complaint and joined villagers in a search effort to cover up the murder. Meanwhile, villagers claimed they were unaware of any such crime until the police arrived.

Village in Shock

Aastha, the eldest of three siblings, had recently entered Class 12 after completing her 11th-grade studies at Surajmal School in Sakoti. Her friendship with a local teenage boy was allegedly opposed by her family, which is believed to be the motive behind the murder. The village of Dadri is in a state of silence and shock, with locals unwilling to speak about the horrific crime. The car allegedly used in the disposal of the body has been seized, and CCTV footage from the area is being analyzed.

Police say further revelations are expected as the investigation continues and more digital evidence, including mobile CDRs, is examined. Search operations are ongoing to recover the missing head, which is key to concluding the case.