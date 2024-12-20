Meerut Stampede: Women and Elderly Among Injured at Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Mahapuran Katha in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Meerut Stampede: Several people were injured in a stampede that occurred on Friday during the Mahapuran Katha in Meerut. The incident happened around 1 p.m. when private security personnel attempted to prevent women from entering the venue. Media reports indicated that nearly one lakh devotees were present at the event.

The stampede took place during Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Katha, with most of the injured being women and elderly individuals. The event was on its sixth day, and approximately one lakh people were attending the function daily. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

In a similar incident in July, 121 people, mostly women and children, were killed in a stampede during a satsang in Hathras. The stampede in Hathras occurred when the crowd rushed to touch the feet of a self-styled godman as he was leaving. The gathering had exceeded the permitted number.