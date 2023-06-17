Meet Baserah Mehraj: NEET qualifier and Hafiz-e-Quran from J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 : Baserah Mehraj, a resident of the Noorbagh area in Srinagar, has made headlines for her extraordinary achievements. Not only did she excel in the highly competitive NEET 2023 examination, but she also accomplished the remarkable feat of memorizing the Holy Qur'an. Baserah's accomplishments have not only brought immense pride to her family but have also earned her admiration and praise from the community.

Her father, Mehraj Ahmad, expressed his joy and gratitude for his daughter's exceptional accomplishments, emphasizing the importance of a strong educational foundation combined with spiritual devotion. He stated, "We are overwhelmed with pride and happiness. Baserah's dedication to both her studies and religious education has been exemplary. It is a testament to the power of balance and the potential it unlocks."

Baserah's journey of success began in 2019 when she completed the memorization of the Holy Qur'an at a local Madrasa. Undeterred by the rigorous demands of this achievement, she continued her academic studies, culminating in her outstanding performance in the NEET 2023 examination.

Baserah shared her perspective on the importance of maintaining a balance between religious and secular education.

She emphasized, "It is crucial to strike a harmony between the teachings of our faith and the knowledge acquired through schools and universities. Both aspects complement each other and shape our character and worldview."

Suhail Salim, Baserah's teacher, spoke highly of her academic abilities stating, "Baserah is an exceptional student who has consistently excelled in her studies. Her dedication and thirst for knowledge are truly commendable. She serves as an inspiration to her peers and stands as a testament to the rewards of hard work and perseverance."

As news of Baserah's remarkable achievements spread throughout Kashmir, the community rallied to praise her accomplishments. Her story has become a symbol of hope and inspiration for young students, highlighting the potential to excel in both academic and spiritual endeavours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor