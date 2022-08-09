Mega Chinar park to come up soon in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 9 The Srinagar district administration has undertaken an initiative to establish the largest Chinar park of the Kashmir Valley 'ChinarZaar' (The Valley of Chinars) on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains in connection with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', to mark the 75 years of Independence of the country.

The ChinarZaar will be spread over nearly 400 kanals of land and would be developed as an exclusive green zone to attract more tourists and local visitors.

As many as 75 chinar trees are being planted by August 15 to celebrate 75 years of the independence.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Aijaz Asad directed the officers of all departments to work in a coordinated manner for the development of the largest Chinar park and complete the prestigious project within a set timeline.

The DC said that Chinar tree is the legacy of Kashmir and is a living heritage and has a deep cultural value in the history of Kashmir.

He added that the development of the largest Chinar park at upper Nishat will further enhance the scenic beauty and environment in the area, and would also become focal attraction for tourists, at the same time uplifting socio-economic condition of the local population.

