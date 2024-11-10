Meghalaya CM announces ex-gratia for kin of soldier who died in Siachen

Shillong, Nov 10 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday expressed grief following the death of Sepoy Aibok Madur from the 10th Battalion of the Assam Regiment and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the brave heart.

According to Meghalaya government officials, Madur, a native of Mawbri village in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Siachen Glacier on November 7.

The Chief Minister in his post on the X: “While paying homage to Sepoy Aibok Madur from the 10th Battalion of the Assam Regiment, the state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the braveheart. The brave heart made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Siachen on November 7, 2024.”

Sangma in another post said: “We salute the unparalleled bravery of Sepoy Aibok Madur from Assam Regiment, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on November 7, 2024, in Siachen.”

He said that hailing from Mawbri village in Ri Bhoi District of Meghalaya, Sepoy Madur embodied the true spirit of patriotism.

“His selfless act of valour will never be forgotten. We honour his sacrifice and remember his unwavering dedication to our nation. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sepoy Madur's family, and we stand in solidarity with them during this immense hour of grief. The state government extends its full support and deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. May Sepoy Aibok Madur's courage and sacrifice inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever in our hearts,” the Chief Minister said.

Meghalaya Education, General Administration and Border Area Development Minister Rakkam A. Sangma also expressed his grief over the death of Sepoy Aibok Madur.

The Minister in his post on the X said: “I am deeply saddened to learn that one young Soldier of Indian Army from our State, Sepoy Aibok Madur, of 10th Assam Regiment has made supreme sacrifice by laying down his precious life while on duty in Siachen Glacier Region in Jammu and Kashmir on 7th November, 2024.”

“This is a big loss for us all in Meghalaya and his supreme sacrifice for the interest of the Nation will leave behind a memory in the history of the nation,” said the Minister, adding, “I join the people of Meghalaya to convey our profound condolences to the brave family members and loved ones and may Almighty God be with them and give strength during this period of sadness and great lose of our brave heart. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

