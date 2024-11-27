Meghalaya CM inaugurates Biological Park after a delay of 24 years

Shillong, Nov 27 Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the 1st phase of the Meghalaya Biological Park at Untrew in the Ri Bhoi District, a project which has been pending for the last 24 years.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness to complete the long pending project, saying: “It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction to inaugurate the 1st Phase of the Meghalaya Biological Park that took almost 24 years to complete since its inception due to various challenges and though we are inauguration it today much needs to be done to make this place vibrant and fully functional.”

He added that completing the long pending project is a testament and a commitment of the government to take the state forward.

Sangma also informed that many components of the Biological Park, like ticketing counters, cafeteria, souvenir shops and enclosures still need to be completed.

“This Biological Park can be a place not only for amusement and recreation but a platform for engagement especially with the youth and to sensitise our youth and children in having empathy and responsibility towards our environment and wildlife. It is the main intention of the government to strike an ecological balance and projects like these give us the chance to give space to animals who are rescued or who cannot go back to their natural habitat,” said the Chief Minister and urged the importance of keeping focus on the main beneficiaries of such initiatives.

He also said that it is the intention of the government to revive old projects which have been shelved.

The Chief Minister also spoke at length on the importance of data collection, surveys and research so as to have an exact count of both flora and fauna on a regular basis.

He cited that this knowledge and information can help in corrective measures to curb man and animal conflict.

“Having a survey and a database using technology on the flora and fauna of the state will help conserve and protect the environment and wildlife in an efficient manner,” he said.

He also said that incidents of man-animal conflict will be reduced only when we learn to respect the boundaries of one another stating that most of the man-animal conflicts take place due to human encroachment of the animal habitations.

The Chief Minister said that the government is working on ways to incentivise the local populace monetarily in these critical areas as this also becomes a tourism opportunity for nature lovers and makes a win-win situation for both parties.

