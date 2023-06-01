Meghalaya Governor forms expert committee to review state reservation policy

Shilling (Meghalaya) [India], June 1 : The Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, on Thursday set up an expert committee to review the state reservation policy by obtaining views from all the stakeholders and by conducting field visits to all parts of the state.

"The expert Committe shall take a review of the state reservation policy by obtaining views from all stakeholders and by conducting field visits to all parts of the state," read a notification.

The Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya issued a notification on Thursday.

As per the notification, the chairperson and members of the Committee shall consist of experts in constitutional law, Economics, Sociology, Demographic studies, and related fields which shall be notified by the Government of Meghalaya.

