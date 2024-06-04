Meghalaya's ruling NPP loses in both LS seats; Agatha Sangma trounced in family bastion

Shillong, June 4 Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP) faced a major setback as it lost in both Lok Sabha seats in the state, with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's sister Agatha Sangma losing from the family bastion of Tura.

Congress candidate Saleng A. Sangma defeated Agatha Sangma -- who was the sitting MP from Tura Lok Sabha seat.

Saleng Sangma defeated Agatha Sangma by a margin of more than 1.5 lakh votes.

The Congress candidate secured 3,83,919 votes, while Agatha Sangma managed 2,28,678 votes,

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress' candidate, Zenith M. Sangma, came a distant third with 48,709 votes.

