Member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang held for extortion call

Gurugram, June 15 A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang was arrested for demanding Rs 5 crore as 'extortion money' from a Gurugram-based businessman, police said.

The police have also recovered an illegal weapon and live cartridge from the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Aakash, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant businessman told the police that on Monday around 1.32 p.m. he received a WhatsApp voice call, message and voice note from a man who introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang and demanded Rs 5 crore as extortion and threatened him with dire consequences if the amount was not paid.

Acting promptly, a team of the crime branch nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Basai Chowk along with the illegal weapon.

"The accused confessed to his crime and disclosed that his associate had provided the complainant contact details and the weapon and on Monday he sent threatening calls and messages to the victim," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

The phone used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused's possession, the ACP added.

