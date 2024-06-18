Mercedes runs over courier agent near Pune Golf Club

Pune, June 18 In yet another accident involving a luxury car, a Mercedes car fatally ran over a courier delivery agent near the Pune Golf Club area on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. when the courier agent, identified as Kedar Chavan, 41, was riding on his motorcycle near the Golf Club.

Local CCTV footage showed Chavan’s motorbike losing balance and falling on the road, and before he could react, the Mercedes, coming from behind, ran over him, before halting.

The luxury car sported a sticker of the Serum Institute of India, ‘Vaccine Manufacturer, Essential Services’ on its windshield, but it was not clear who was at the wheel.

Chavan, who died on the spot, was a resident of Pune's Padmavati area. He worked for the EV Courier Services and was en route from Swargate to deliver a packet at the Pune Airport.

The Pune police, which rushed to the spot, seized the Mercedes, detained its driver, identified as Nandu A. Dhawale and sent him for a medical test as it launched an investigation into the accident.

Tuesday’s accident comes exactly a month after a speeding Porsche driven by the drunk, minor son of a prominent realtor, crashed into two IT professionals killing them instantly in the nearby Kalyani Nagar area, on May 19, sparking a nationwide furore.

