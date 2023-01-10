'Mere demand for return of money can't be held as abetment to suicide'

New Delhi, Jan 10 A Delhi court discharged two persons a father and his son of charges of abetment to suicide, noting that mere demand for return of money can't be said to be an act of instigating or abetting or aiding in the commission of suicide by the deceased.

The accused would, however, face the prosecution for the offence punishable under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code

