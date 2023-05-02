Mewati gang members arrested in Delhi for ATM theft using ingenious device

New Delhi, May 2 Two members of the notorious Mewati gang were arrested for stealing money from ATM dispensers by installing an instrument in the cash withdrawal slot, a senior Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Nazim Hussain, who was previously involved in two cases of murder and snatching, and Mubarik, both residents of District Palwal, Haryana.

The police also recovered one country-made pistol, three live cartridges, six ATM cards, and a specially designed instrument for withdrawing cash from ATM machines from their possession. Additionally, a Swift car used in the commission of the crime was seized.

According to police, the duo used to install a specially designed instrument in the cash withdrawal slot of an ATM machine. When a customer tried to withdraw cash, the cash would not come out from the machine. As soon as the customer left the ATM booth, the accused would collect the cash with the help of the instrument.

"On April 29, specific inputs were received regarding the movement of Mewati gang members Najim and Mubarik carrying illegal firearms and ammunition and they would come near Radha Swami Satsang Vyas, Deenpur, Chhawla area in a Swift car in order to install a specially designed instrument in cash withdrawal slot of ATM machine," said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor