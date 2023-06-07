MHA orders 'Y+' category CISF security cover on all India basis to MoS Anupriya Patel

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], June 7 : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide 'Y+' category security cover on an India basis to the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.

Patel, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), is being currently provided similar security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CRPF).

As per MHA's order received by the CISF on Wednesday, the CISF personnel will now provide 'Y+' round-the-clock security cover on an India basis to Patel, who took charge as MoS Commerce and Industries in July 2021.

"The CISF is learnt to take over the security cover of Patel this week at any time," sources toldon condition of anonymity.

The 42-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur would be now getting a security cover by over a dozen armed commandoes that included armed static guard at residence with two PSOs at a time in three shifts.

Born in 1981, Anupriya was the Minister of State in the Union Health Ministry from 2016 to 2019.

Anupriya was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, and again in 2019.

A total of 146 protectees are being provided security cover by the CISF so far, excluding Patel. Of them, nearly 20 are being provided 'Y+' security cover by the CISF, a Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

