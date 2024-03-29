MHA Sanctions CBI Probe into Alleged Extortion by Jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted approval for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into allegations against Satyendar Jain, a jailed Minister from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Jain faces accusations of extorting Rs. 10 Crores from Sukash Chandrashekhar, a well-known conman, while Chandrashekhar was incarcerated in Tihar Jail.

The request for CBI investigation was forwarded by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, in February this year. The inquiry is sanctioned under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, section 17A.

The sanction for a CBI inquiry against jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, coincides with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal being in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. Kejriwal's custody is related to the alleged liquor policy scam.