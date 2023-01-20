MHA to States, UTs: Comply with Flag Code provisions ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to strictly comply with the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

It is advised that the National Flag made of paper should be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, the Ministry said.

It is also requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags, used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event, it added.

"Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag," the letter said.

The MHA has also requested the states, UTs and government ministries as well as departments to undertake a mass awareness programme in this regard and also to give it wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media.

The Ministry issued the letter on Thursday in this regard to all the chief secretaries and administrators of all state governments and UT administrations as well as secretaries of all ministries and departments of the government of India.

The letter was issued mentioning that Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India and hence should occupy a position of honour and that there is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to the National flag.

"Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organizations and agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the National Flag," it pointed.

The ministry also informed through it that copy of 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971' and 'Flag Code of India, 2002 (as amended in 2021 and 2022)' which governs the use, hoisting, display of National Flag, are available on this its website www.imha.gov.in.

"As per clause (x) of Paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events," the letter said.

