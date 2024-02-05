MHA Urges States and UTs to Declare SIMI as 'Unlawful'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken a decisive step by empowering state and Union Territory (UT) governments to designate the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This move signifies a collaborative effort between the central government and regional authorities to curb the activities of SIMI. The recent renewal of the ban on SIMI as an 'unlawful association' under UAPA for another five years demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing and countering potential threats posed by the organization. By extending the ban, the authorities aim to maintain a strong stance against any activities that could compromise national security.

The decision to delegate these powers to state and UT governments emphasizes the need for a coordinated approach to counter-terrorism efforts at both central and regional levels. It enables more localized and efficient response mechanisms to address specific challenges posed by groups like SIMI. Earlier, the Narendra Modi government on extended ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an ‘unlawful association’ for five years under the UAPA. The Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was first banned on February 1, 2014 by the Indian government. The ban was extended by five years in 2019. Founded in 1977 in UP's Aligarh with Mohammad Ahmadullah Siddiqi, professor of Journalism and Public Relations at the Western Illinois University Macomb as its founding president, this organisation operates on the agenda to convert India into an Islamic nation. SIMI was first declared as an outlawed outfit in 2001 and has been banned on several occasions. Members of SIMI have been involved in several terror attacks in the country, including the Bhopal jail break in 2014, M Chinnawamy stadium blast in Bengaluru in 2014, Gaya blasts in 2017.SIMI operated in states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, , Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat.