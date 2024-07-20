Microsoft Windows Outage: Airline Systems Across Airports Working Normally, Says Civil Aviation Minister

Airline systems at airports, which were disrupted by a global IT outage on Friday, are now functioning normally, with all issues expected to be resolved by noon on Saturday, according to Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu. The ministry is closely monitoring airport and airline operations to ensure that travel readjustments and refunds are properly managed, he added.

"Since 3 AM (Saturday), Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now," Naidu said in a statement.

On Friday, a major IT outage occurred when an update from global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike caused widespread issues with Microsoft's Windows. This disruption affected financial sector companies and airlines, led to the postponement of hospital operations, and took some television channels off the air.

Airports nationwide experienced chaotic scenes as the online passenger booking, reservation, and boarding systems switched to manual mode due to the outage. This shift resulted in longer processing times for passenger handling, leading to hundreds of flight delays and numerous cancellations.

There is a backlog because of disruptions on Friday, and it is getting cleared gradually, according to the statement. "By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved," the minister said.

The reservation and check-in systems of most of the airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa and Air India Express, are now operational, according to a source.