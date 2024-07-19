Microsoft Windows Outage: Manual Check-In Initiated at Bengaluru Airport

Several airlines, including Indigo, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa, faced operational challenges at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. This disruption ensued from a global Microsoft outage, which caused the Navitaire Departure Control System to malfunction. As a result, airport staff resorted to manual check-ins, issuing handwritten boarding passes to passengers.

The scene at the airport was chaotic, with travelers experiencing significant delays and anxiously awaiting updates on their flights. The disruption led to overcrowding in the airport lounge as flight services struggled to resume normal operations. According to a spokesperson from Bangalore International Airport Limited, the Navitaire Departure Control System outage began impacting airlines and airport operations globally from 10:40 AM IST