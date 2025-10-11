Migratory birds arrive in thousands as Kashmir prepares to host them for winter months

Srinagar, Oct 11 As the mountain tops get their first snowfall of the season, the annual migration of avian visitors to Kashmir Valley starts a little earlier this year.

Officials of the Wildlife Protection Department say more than six lakh migratory birds have already arrived in the Valley to ward off the extreme cold of their summer homes and spend the winter months in the comparatively warmer water bodies of Kashmir.

"More than six lakh migratory birds have already arrived here so far and we are expecting the number to double by the middle of the next month," said officials of the Wildlife Protection Department.

These birds spend their winter months in the various water bodies of the Valley, including the wetland bird reserves like the Hokersar on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Mirgund and Hygam in Baramulla district, Shallabugh in Ganderbal, Chatlam in Pulwama district, Wullar Lake and also outside the protected reserves in the Dal Lake and other large water bodies.

Around 22 species of migratory birds leave their summer homes in China, Siberia, Central Asia and Eastern Europe to spend winters in Kashmir.

Most of these bird species include Gadwalls, Wigeons, Shovellers, Pintails, Mallards, Tufted-Ducks, Ruddy Shelducks, Greylag Geese, Smews, Grebes, Cormorants and the Sandhills cranes.

Of these, the greylag geese are the last to arrive while cormorants and the Sandhill Cranes are birds of passage -- spending some time in the Valley before migration to the Indian plains in winter and before migrating back to summer homes in Spring from the Indian plains.

The flight over thousands of miles to and from their summer and winter homes by the migratory birds is a marvel of aerial navigation that has no parallel in the animal kingdom.

These birds orientate their flight by the sun during the day, by the stars at night and by the geomagnetic field at any time.

Some species can even detect polarised light, which many migrating birds may use for navigation at night.

It is always the eldest of the flock that leads the flight as this bird is acquainted with the flight route.

If for any reason, the eldest bird piloting the flight is unable to continue, the second in the line takes over.

Each species of migratory birds fly separately in strict adherence to the adage, birds of a feather fly together.

Thus the teals, mallards, wigeons, shovellers, Ruddy shelducks, Pintails and Pochards have separate flights.

Since migratory birds are at the highest risk of extinction, an international intergovernmental environment treaty on wetland protection was signed in 1971 called the Ramsar Convention.

The treaty is meant to promote the conservation and wise use of wetlands, which are crucial for biodiversity and sustainable development.

Named after the Iranian city where it was adopted, it sets out a framework for national and international cooperation, designating certain wetlands as being of international importance called Ramsar Sites for their ecological character, hydrological functions, or value to wildlife.

There are five Ramsar sites in Jammu and Kashmir, including Hokersar, Shallabugh, Wullar Lake and Hygam in the Valley and the Mansar-Surinsar lake in Jammu division.

As the wetlands, especially the protected bird reserves, come to life with the arrival of the migratory birds in Kashmir, villagers around these wetlands start hearing the cackle of the migratory birds and see the pageant of colour and discipline over the night sky.

The duck tales recalling the stories of the arrival and survival of these hardy souls once formed an important moral narrative of the Valley passed on by elders of the family to the younger generations.

Th duck tales have become events of the past as children now get to learn digital access to lessons and history at an early age, but the marvel of the migratory birds continues to be an inseparable part of our heritage.

Threats to the migratory birds by poachers still continue despite stringent anti-poaching laws in Jammu and Kashmir.

Unscrupulous poachers are seen selling the birds on the sly during the winter months.

The threat of poaching has though been reduced by the watch and ward staff of the Wildlife Protection Department.

Weapons of poachers are seized and the offenders are tried in the courts of law.

Unless people learn that coexistence is the only way to exist for humankind, the migratory birds will continue to remain at the greatest risk of extinction in the world.

