MILAN 2024: Indian Navy Participates in Multilateral Naval Exercise in Vishakhapatnam; Watch Videos

The Indian Navy Aircraft has participated in the multilateral exercise during the international maritime event MILAN 2024 at the Vishakhapatnam coast in Andhra Pradesh. Delegations from nearly 50 countries took part in the 12th edition from February 19 to 27.

Fifteen ships and one Maritime Patrol Aircraft from friendly foreign countries are participating in today's sea exercise. Nearly 20 ships, including aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya, and nearly 50 aircraft, including MiG 29K and P8I of the Indian Navy, were participating in the event.

During the sea phase, participating navies have conducted advanced air defence, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare drills.

MILAN provides an excellent platform for participating navies to share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure the safety of maritime commerce for the growth and prosperity of all.