Mild earthquake felt in Odisha's Ganjam dist

Bhubaneswar, April 15 An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, Met department officials said.

The earthquake with epicentre in Ganjam district struck at 11.19 a.m. The jolt was also felt in some areas of neighbouring Nayagarh district, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas told .

The epicentre of the earthquake was 203 km south of Rourkela city, 299 km south-southwest of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, while its depth was 10 km inside the earth's crust.

However, no casualty or major damage has been reported so far, as per preliminary reports.

Usually, earthquakes of magnitude below 5 on the Richter scale do not impact much or damage any structure. Such tremors can damage only the structures in deplorable condition, said Biswas.

Last month, such a mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was felt in Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor