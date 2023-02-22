'Mild tremors' felt in parts of Chennai, no earthquake reported says IMD

Residents from Chennai felt tremors in Royapettah and Anna Salai on the morning of February 22. Several people took to social media to recount their experiences. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Seismology in New Delhi have clarified that there were no tremors in the city. Meanwhile, people in other parts of the city did not feel any tremors, according to The Hindu.

The Meteorological Department has two seismological observatories in Meenambakkam and Kodaikanal. Both the observatories did not register any seismic activity, The Hindu reported. The observatory at Tirupati also did not report any tremor signals. For tremor signals to be recorded, at least three to five stations should have felt the tremors. Ravikant Singh, a scientist at the National Centre for Seismology, also told The Hindu that the national seismic network did not register any seismic activity either.

The Hindu mentioned that some parts of the city might have faced tremors due to the ongoing civil and construction work in Chennai. Concerns were also raised about the tremors caused by the construction of the Metrorail. However, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) issued a clarification stating that no construction work has been taken up currently on Anna Salai or other areas where the tremors were felt.