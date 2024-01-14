Milind Deora yet another Rahul's 'Young Brigade' member to quit Congress

New Delhi, Jan 14 Milind Deora is the latest member of the so-called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Young Brigade' who has quit the grand old party.

"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.…," Deora, who joined the Shiv Sena, posted on 'X'.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada were the other leaders of the 'Young Brigade' who had left Congress to join the BJP.

Not just the young leaders, there has been a steady procession of Congress leaders deserting it to the join the formidable BJP.

Other members of the 'Young Brigade' like Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister are part of the Congress apex body, Congress Working Committee.

Pilot is the General Secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh.

Also considered in the next-gen Congress leadership, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken are also part of the CWC. Ajay Maken is the Congress Treasurer. Surjewala is General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

Jitendra Singh and Gourav Gogoi, considered as Rahul Gandhi's confidantes, are also part of the CWC.

Singh is General Secretary in charge of Assam with additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Deepender Singh Hooda, another member of the 'Young Brigade' is also a permanent invitee to the CWC.

