Militants kill CRPF trooper on leave in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, March 12 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper on leave was killed by militants on Saturday in J&K's Shopian district.

Police sources said a CRPF trooper, Mukhtar Ahmad of Chek Chotipora village in Shopian district was fired upon by militants on Saturday evening.

"The trooper sustained severe injuries and was shifted to hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

"The trooper had come home on leave", sources said.

The area has been surrounded for searches.

Two days back, militants killed an army soldier in Budgam district who had come home on leave.

