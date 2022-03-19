Militants open fire at non-local in Pulwama

Srinagar, March 19 Militants opened fire at a non-local in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Police sources said, "Militants fired at a non-local identified as Muhammad Akram, a carpenter from Bijnor, UP, at Arihal village in Pulwama district. He received bullet injuries in his abdomen and has been shifted to the hospital."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor