Militants open fire at non-local in Pulwama
By IANS | Published: March 19, 2022 09:42 PM2022-03-19T21:42:06+5:302022-03-19T22:00:16+5:30
Srinagar, March 19 Militants opened fire at a non-local in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Srinagar, March 19 Militants opened fire at a non-local in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Police sources said, "Militants fired at a non-local identified as Muhammad Akram, a carpenter from Bijnor, UP, at Arihal village in Pulwama district. He received bullet injuries in his abdomen and has been shifted to the hospital."
