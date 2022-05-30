Milk-based coffee recipes

New Delhi, May 30 Tierra is a unique blend of as many as 20 different coffees, selected from the best beans and toasted with care. The coffee that highlights the characteristics of its places of origin: Brazil, Colombia, Central America and India, is sustainable even throughout its supply chain. Here are a few exclusive recipes to try out:

Healthy honey coffee smoothie

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

100 ml milk

2 tsp honey

60 ml soya cream

1 ripe bananas, frozen

1 tbsp chocolate syrup

4 ice cubes

Directions

Combine the coffee and honey with the water and stir.

Tip the brewed coffee, cream, bananas, syrup and ice cubes into the blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and drizzle over a little more chocolate syrup if you like.

Blueberry and Honey coffee smoothie

ingredients

Shot of Espresso

150 ml chilled milk

2 tsp honey

100 g fresh blueberries

50 gm rolled oats

4 ice cubes

Directions

Combine the coffee, milk, oats, blueberries, and honey into a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and top with a few whole blueberries.

Marshmallows mocha

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

20 ml milk

5-6 marshmallows

2 tbsp caramel sauce

Whipped cream

2 tbsp chocolate sauce

Directions

Take a shot of Espresso in a mug.

If you making it at cafe just froth the milk like latte, Heat the milk or cream in the microwave until hot but not boiling (about 30 seconds).

Add the espresso and give it a thorough mix with chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.

Fill the mug with hot and frothed milk. Put generous amount of whipped cream.

Drizzle with lots of chocolate sauce and top with marshmallows.

Cinnamon Almond cappuccino

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

150 ml almond milk

Cinnamon powder

Nutmeg (just for taste)

Sugar to taste

Directions

Take a shots of espresso and starch it with hot water, half fill the mug.

Steam and Froth almond milk, until doubled in volume.

Pour it like Cappuccino, Sprinkle over a dash of cinnamon and very little nutmeg. Enjoy.

Red Velvet Latte

Ingredients

Shot of Espresso

350 ml milk

20gm milk/white chocolate

10 ml vanilla syrup

Few drop red food colouring

Whipped cream

White chocolate shavings (Garnish)

Directions

Take a shot of espresso in a glass mug, Add in the chocolate and stir to melt.

Add a drop food colouring and stir to combine.

Pour steam and frothed milk like cappuccino.

Mix two drop of food colouring into soy cream and whip it.

Pour good amount of whipped cream over cappuccino.

Sprinkle over some white chocolate shavings.

Indian Spicy Mocha

Shot of Espresso

180 ml milk

15 ml chocolate sauce

Cinnamon powder

Ground cardamom

Ground nutmeg

Directions

Steam and froth the milk.

Take a shot of espresso in a cup, add chocolate sauce, and ground spices to your espresso.

Pour the hot milk and just like latte. Enjoy.

(Recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

