Milkipur bypoll: BJP leading in initial rounds

Ayodhya, Feb 8 The BJP is currently leading in the initial round of the Milkipur by-election. The vote counting for the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya, one of the most hotly contested seats in Uttar Pradesh, began on Saturday.

Phase-wise results are being declared. There is a close contest between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP for this seat. The BJP is leading in the initial postal ballots.

BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan visited the temple and offered prayers before the vote counting commenced. He is contesting against SP's Ajit Prasad.

Supporters of both parties are closely monitoring the election results, with each party claiming victory.

Initially votes from postal ballots, elderly voters, and disabled voters are being counted.

DM Chandra Vijay Singh, SSP Rajkaran Nayyar, and other officials along with Election Commission observers are present at the counting centre.

Meanwhile, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad has claimed that the BJP has engaged in dishonest practices during the by-election.

He mentioned that the Samajwadi Party has raised these issues with the Election Commission multiple times, but no action was taken. Prasad is confident that the BJP will be defeated in this election.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak responded to Awadhesh Prasad, saying, "BJP is winning in Milkipur. Whenever the SP loses, they make baseless allegations. The people of the state are well aware of this."

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar said that the vote counting for the Milkipur by-election is underway.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centre. Police forces led by senior officers are deployed across all zones.

The by-election was necessitated after SP MP Awadhesh Prasad won the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His son has been nominated by the SP.

The by-election took place on February 5. Since polling day, the SP has continuously accused the police administration and the Election Commission of rigging the election.

