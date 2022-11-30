Mimimum temperature dips to 8.3 degree C in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 30 The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius - two notches below normal, while the maximum temperature stood at 26.2 degree Celsius, one notch above normal.

The mercury is likely to further go down to 6 degrees Celsius in the coming days, the Met Department said.

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal on Tuesday. It was the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, the city recorded its warmest November in six years, with an average maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

There was also no improvement in the air quality index as the AQI level in Delhi remained at 365. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

