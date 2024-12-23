Minimum temperature improves across J&K, Srinagar records minus 3.6

Srinagar, Dec 23 Due to nightlong cloud cover, minimum temperature improved across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with Srinagar city recording minus 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) department said the improvement in minimum temperature will continue for another two days after which another spell of extreme cold is likely to occur in Kashmir.

Despite improvement in night temperature, life remained adversely affected due to frozen water taps, slippery roads, shortages of electric power, etc., in the Valley.

Accepting the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has cancelled all his engagements outside and decided to remain stationed in Kashmir to address the problems of the people.

“In light of the severe cold spell in the Kashmir valley & the resultant difficulties with water & electricity supply, I have decided to cancel my forthcoming programmes in Jammu & station myself in Srinagar for the next week to personally monitor the functioning of the Power department & other important departments”, the CM wrote on X.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Most water bodies including rivers, streams and lakes have already started freezing. This has made moving the boats in these water bodies a challenging job.

Srinagar had minus 3.6, Gulmarg minus 4.8 and Pahalgam minus 5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 6.7, Katra town 7, Batote 2.7, Banihal minus 1.7 and Bhaderwah minus 0.7 as the minimum temperature.

To ward off the bone-chilling cold during the Chillai Kalan, locals wear loose overgarments called the ‘Pheran’. A firepot woven in a basket of willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’ kept under the Pheran is still the best alternative to central heating for the average Kashmiri. For decades the shortages of electric power have been the main grouse of the locals. Despite the construction of many new power generation projects, electricity shortages have become proverbial problems for the locals.

