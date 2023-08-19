Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates the country’s first 3D printed post office building in Bengaluru

“Under the leadership of PM Modi India is making a revolution in technology innovation. 3D printing is a demonstrator technology now being embraced and accepted by start-ups with many other important sectors of the economy. It is not only cost-effective but also showcases the “Athma Nirbhar Bharat” model too.” This was stated by Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his speech after virtually inaugurating the 1,100 square feet nation's first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru's Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar today. While appreciating the Prime Minister posted on X, "Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion.

"Minister Ashwini further said that telecom equipment is now manufactured in India and we have developed 4G-5G technologies along with the creation of trains like Vande Bharat. He said that the Government of India is encouraging scientists and technocrats by providing necessary facilities and forming a beneficial ecosystem. Later, the Minister released a special cover on the 3D-printed post office building and unveiled a replica of it. Member of Parliament P.C. Mohan and Sadananda Gowda were also present on the occasion. Earlier, in his introductory note, Shri Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, discussed the objectives of the technology-enabled 3D-printed post office. It is pertinent to mention that the new building at Bengaluru’s Cambridge Layout was constructed by using technical support from IIT Madras and L&T.