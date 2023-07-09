Ministry of Education releases report on Performance Grading Index in districts for last two yrs

New Delhi [India], July 9 : The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education on Sunday released the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) combined report for 2020-21 & 2021-22 which assesses the performance of school education system at the district level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis.

The Indian Education System is one of the largest in the world with about 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers, and nearly 26.5 crore students from varied socio-economic backgrounds, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

As per the Ministry of Education, "DoSE&L devised Performance Grading Index (PGI) for States and released a report for the reference years 2017-18 to 2020-21. Based on the success of State PGI, 83-indicator based PGI for District (PGI-D) has been designed to grade the performance of all districts in school education."

"The data is filled by districts through an online portal. The PGI-D is expected to help the state education departments to identify gaps at the district level and improve their performance in a decentralized manner. The indicator-wise PGI score shows the areas where a district needs to improve. PGI-D report for 2018-19 and 2019-20 has been released so far the current one is a combined report for 2020-21 & 2021-22," MoE added.

Education Ministry further said in a statement that The PGI-D structure comprises of total weightage of 600 points across 83 indicators, which are grouped under 6 categories viz., Outcomes, Effective Classroom Transaction, Infrastructure Facilities & Student's Entitlements, School Safety & Child Protection, Digital Learning and Governance Process.

These categories are further divided into 12 domains, Learning Outcomes and Quality (LO), Access Outcomes (AO), Teacher Availability and Professional Development Outcomes (TAPDO), Learning Management (LM), Learning Enrichment Activities (LEA), Infrastructure, Facilities, Student Entitlements (IF&SE), School Safety and Child Protection (SS&CP), Digital Learning (DL), Funds convergence and utilization (FCV), Enhancing CRCs Performance (CRCP), Attendance Monitoring Systems (AMS) and School Leadership Development (SLD).

PGI-D grades the districts into ten grades, the Highest achievable Grade is Daksh, which is for Districts scoring more than 90 per cent of the total points in that category or overall. The lowest grade in PGI-D is called Akanshi-3 which is for scores upto 10 per cent of the total points.

The ultimate objective of PGI-D is to help the districts to prioritise areas for intervention in school education and thus improve to reach the highest grade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor