Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announces second edition of Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday announced the second edition of Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman.

"Under the Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman 2023, thirty-three Sammans will be given out under three categories in Print, Television and Radio across twenty-two Indian languages and English," the official statement said.

"11 Sammans in 22 Indian languages and English - to be conferred under the category "Best Media Coverage in Yoga in Newspaper", 11 Sammans in 22 Indian languages and English - to be conferred under the category "Best Media Coverage in Yoga in Electronic Media (TV)", 11 Sammans in 22 Indian languages and English - to be conferred under the category "Best Media Coverage in Yoga in Electronic Media (Radio)," it added.

Announcing the awards for the year 2023 Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, "Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21 every year, has kindled a mass movement to promote health and well-being across the globe."Yoga has transcended borders and cultures, captivating the attention of millions worldwide. Its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being has garnered significant interest, making it a global phenomenon."

"This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the media in spreading awareness and showcasing the transformative potential of yoga. In recognition of this, I am happy to announce that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to conduct the 2nd edition of Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman this year," he said.

Union Minister Thakur added that the Samman commends the instrumental role that the media plays in disseminating the outreach of yoga, both within India and abroad.

"As we celebrate the International Day of Yoga, it is crucial to recognize the immense power and responsibility that the media holds in promoting this ancient practice and its numerous benefits," he said.

He also mentioned that media has been a catalyst in fostering understanding, appreciation, and adoption of this profound practice.

"It has been successful in presenting it as a universal practice accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities," he said.

On the occasion, Union Minister Anurag Thakur due to the media's contributions has helped in disseminating the outreach of yoga in India and across the globe.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the media for its invaluable contributions in disseminating the outreach of yoga in India and across the globe. Your unwavering dedication to sharing the transformative power of this practice has undoubtedly played a significant role in making yoga a universal language of wellness," Anurag Thakur said.

The Samman will be recommended by an independent Jury. It will comprise a special media/plaque/trophy and a citation.

According to the official statement, "The guidelines require Media Houses to submit details in a prescribed format along with relevant clippings of the article(s) created and published or audio/visual content telecast/broadcast made during the period 10th June 2023 to 25th June 2023."

The last date for entries is July 1, 2023.

