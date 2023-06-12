"Minor altercation," Maharashtra Police denies allegations of lathi-charge on Pilgrims in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : After the reports of alleged tension between the police and pilgrims during an annual palanquin departure ceremony in Alandi town of Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner denied reports of lathi charge on Warkaris - devotees of Lord Vitthal, and said that there was only a "minor altercation".

The incident took place when devotees tried to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's temple in Alandi, during a ceremonial procession. The annual procession began on Sunday morning from Alandi with devotees from various parts of the state and beyond joining in large numbers.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey said in a statement, "There was no lathi charge during the procession of the Palkhi only a minor altercation took place today at Alandi."

He said that there was overcrowding during the last year's procession, and in view of the same, they had decided to limit the number of visitors this time.

"Last year, several injuries were caused due to the overcrowding during the annual Pilgrimage. Therefore, this year the Principal District Judge, Charity Commissioner and the heads of various temples decided to limit the number to 75 people to allow them to enter each Palkhi. The decision was also communicated to the various chiefs of the groups who take part in the Palkhi," he said.

The Commissioner added, "However, some local youngsters attempted to forcibly enter the Palkhi, leading to an altercation with the police. No lathi charge or force was used by the police against them. I appeal to everyone to cooperate and maintain Maharashtra's rich tradition of peaceful Palkhis".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor