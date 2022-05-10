Minor blast occurs outside Punjab Police Intelligence Department building

A blast occurred outside Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday. The police have cordoned off the area around the office, said police.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm," said the Mohali police.

No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done.

Forensic teams have been called.

( With inputs from ANI )

