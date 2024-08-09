Minor boy decamps with bag containing Rs 1.50 cr from Jaipur wedding venue

Jaipur, Aug 9 A minor boy aged around 14, who entered a five-star hotel here silently during a wedding ceremony along with the 'baraat', allegedly escaped with a bag containing Rs 1.50 crore.

The minor boy took away the bag belonging to the groom's mother after she kept it beside her at Hotel Hyatt, the wedding venue. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Sub-inspector Chhaganlal said, "Naresh Kumar Gupta (61), a resident of Cyberabad in Telangana, has filed a report of theft. The complainant runs a medical business in Hyderabad. He along with his family members came to Jaipur for the wedding of his son Sairamna (24) for which Hotel Hyatt was booked."

On August 8, people from the bride and groom's side were present at the hotel for the wedding. During the rituals, the groom's mother was sitting near the mandap with her bag kept next to her. The boy came from behind and stealthily took it away, the police said.

According to Naresh Gupta, the wedding procession was welcomed at the hotel gate by the bride's family at around 10 p.m. During their entry, the mioor boy somehow joined the wedding procession and entered the hotel.

The boy entered the hotel behind the groom who was on an elephant while his partner walked in front of the groom. They stayed at the hotle for about an hour, and were seen monitoring people carrying bags.

As soon as the groom's mother kept her bag next to her near the mandap at around 11.20 p.m., the boy snatched it and fled from the spot.

"CCTV footage from inside the hotel is being scanned. The accused boy and his partner are visible in the footage. An escape route chart is being prepared for which we are checking the CCTV footage from the areas adjacent to the hotel," SI Chhaganlal said.

