Minor brother-sister molested by neighbour in Delhi; accused held

New Delhi, June 20 A minor brother-sister duo, aged 10 and 8, was allegedly molested by a 66-year-old man living in the same building in Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, on Monday, a woman lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that her neighbour, who stays on the first floor of the same building, had molested her eight-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son on June 15 and 17.

The incidents occurred when the children went to give food to the neighbour, as his family members were away from Delhi during that time.

"His family members had requested the complainant to give food to him in their absence," said a senior police officer.

A case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

