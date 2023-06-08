Minor, elder sister molested in Delhi

New Delhi, June 8 A 12-year-old girl and her elder sister were molested by two people in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who are on the run.

The accused have been identified as Luv Aditya Sharma and Kush Sharma.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Madhu Vihar police station on Wednesday evening stating that a woman's modesty has been outraged following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"When the police reached the spot, a counsellor was already attending the victim woman, who levelled allegations against Luv Aditya Sharma and Kush Sharma," said a senior police official.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that her father had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh from both the accused people and returned Rs 23 lakh through HSBC bank.

However, even after returning the loan, the duo was threatening to kidnap her 12-year-old younger sister and sell her to some "Kotha" (brothel). The victim also alleged that the accused people even touched her younger sister inappropriately.

