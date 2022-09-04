Minor found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Dumka: Police register rape, murder case under POCSO and SC/ST Act

After a minor tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the police on Sunday registered a rape and murder case under POCSO Act and SC/ST Act.

Amber Lakra, Superintendent of police (SP) of Dumka said, the arrested accused has been identified as Armaan Ansari.

"Rape and murder case registered under POCSO Act & SC/ST Act. Accused Armaan Ansari was arrested. We want to collect evidence and file a chargesheet soon," Lakra said.

The body of a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka on Saturday.

"Hanging body of a girl found in Dumka. She was hanging by a tree. One accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway. All facts and other things are being ascertained," said Dumka Police on Saturday.

Earlier on August 23, a minor girl was set ablaze by accused Shahrukh. After struggling for 5 days she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh along with an accomplice has been arrested.

Following two back-to-back incidents of assault on minor girls in the state, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday slammed the Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand for the growing atrocities on Dalit girls and said that "underage Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping."

He further said that "the agenda of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Muslim Morcha party is to end tribals and to increase the population by settling the Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand but the BJP will fight and sacrifice and will stick to the bullets to save Jharkhand."

The BJP MP said that the BJP is always with the victim.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor