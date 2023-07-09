Minor gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Moradabad, Akhilesh Bhadoria, the accused were identified as Lucky, Saurabh and Lala, all residents of Laxmanpuri Chidiya Tola locality of Moradabad.

Information about the incident came to light after the minor's mother filed a complaint against the three accused in Moradabad's Majhola Police Station.

The complainant alleged that the incident took place on July 2 when her daughter was alone near their residence, said SP Bhadoria.

The police official also stated that as per the complainant, the three accused lured the minor while she was alone near her residence.

After luring the girl, accused Lala alongwith the other perpetrators took her to his father's residence and committed the heinous crime, added the SP.

The SP further stated that the three accused had also filmed the rape incident and started blackmailing the girl.

Subsequently, the girl's mother discovered the incident and filed a complaint against the three accused.

Civil Lines Circle Officer (CO) Arpit Kapoor said that on the complaint of the victim's mother, a case has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Officials also stated that the three accused are presently on the run, and that a search to nab them has been launched.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

