Minor gangraped in Bihar's Siwan: 3 held, one absconding

Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Siwan's Bhagwanpur village, officials said on Monday that a fourth accused is absconding.

The horrific incident came to light on Friday when people crossing the village in a four-wheeler heard the screams of the girl who was being violated.

As the four-wheeler slowed down on hearing the cries of the girl, the four accused fled the spot.

As per reports, the survivor was abducted by four accused villagers while she was returning from her paternal uncle's home on the occasion of the Rakshabandhan festival

"A medical examination of the minor is underway. A case has been registered against Pawan Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Imamuddin, Dinesh Kumar, residents of Bhagwanpur on the statement of the victim," said police.

Earlier authorities had arrested one out of the four accused who had been absconding after the incident.

Locals have complained to officials about the deserted road where drug addicts and perverts often pass remarks on local girls in the area.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

