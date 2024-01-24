Minor girl commits suicide in B’luru, jumps off from 29th floor

Bengaluru, Jan 23 In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old committed suicide after jumping off from 29th floor of an apartment in Bengaluru in wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said that the victim lived with her parents in the flat near Begur locality in Bengaluru.

“The girl committed suicide at 5 a.m,” police said.

Police said that the girl was studying in 6th standard and her father is a software engineer and her mother is a homemaker.

“The girl was found in the hall of the flat at 4.30 a.m. Her mother had noticed her and asked her why she was up so early.

“The girl did not answer her mother but said that she would go back to sleep again. After seeing her daughter returning, the mother had also gone back to her room,” police said.

Police said that after listening to a loud thud sound in the premises the security personnel found the blood soaked body of the girl and informed the association management.

“More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. We are investigating the case,” police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor