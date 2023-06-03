Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar; accused at large

Patna, June 3 A minor girl was allegedly raped by four persons in Bihar's Kaimur district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place when the victim, a Class 10 student, was on her way to school.

Four persons stopped her, took her to a house and allegedly took turns to rape her, a source said.

After committing the crime, the accused abandoned her at a roadside and fled.

The passers-by spotted her in an unconscious state and took the girl to the primary health centre in Durgawati.

An official said she is currently undergoing treatment.

Dr Nikail Ansari, in-charge of Durgawati primary health-care centre, said: "A minor girl was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. She was sexually assaulted by four men. After the preliminary treatment, we have referred her to Sadar hospital Bhabhua for better treatment."

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against four unknown persons in Durgawati police station under the POCSO Act.

The police are checking CCTVs to identify the accused.

