Minor girl gang-raped in Gurugram, accused absconding

Gurugram, Sep 6 In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five youths in a village near Sohna in the wee hours of Wednesday, the police said.

According to the complainant, the girl's parents were not at home at the time of the incident. The victim, a student of Class 8, and her younger brother and sister were at home when the crime took place.

The victim's uncle, who is also the complainant, said that it was around 4 a.m. on Wednesday when he reached his brother's house and found the girl missing.

Later he spotted five youths running out from a house located opposite the victim's place.

“At the same time, my brother's daughter also came out of that house crying. She told me that the five youths forcibly took her to that house and gang-raped her,” the complainant said.

The accused also stuffed a cloth in her mouth and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the complainant said.

The girl has been hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against the five accused persons -- who are absconding -- at the Sohna City police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor